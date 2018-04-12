Australian national TV to air film about Armenian Genocide
April 12, 2018 - 10:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU) has announced that the Compass television program on the ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) will broadcast a shortened-for-television version of "Children of a Genocide", which Armenian-Australian director Shahane Bekarian has titled "Echoes of My Ancestors".
The first Australian-produced feature documentary covering the Armenian Genocide, "Children of a Genocide" delves into the inter-generational effects of the Genocide on Armenian-Australian descendants of survivors and victims. "Echoes of My Ancestors" will premiere nationally on Compass on April 21 and will repeat the next day. Thereafter, it will be available for on-demand viewing on ABC iView.
ANC-AU, as a proud co-producer of the film, congratulated Shahane Bekarian on this magnificent news.
"Mr. Bekarian is a local product of the Armenian-Australian community, of whom we are immensely proud for having excelled in his field of filmmaking," commented ANC-AU Executive Director, Haig Kayserian. "We were genuinely excited to partner with him on this project, and are glad it is now receiving deserved recognition with the ABC announcing its upcoming national television premiere on Compass."
"We trust the ABC will do the story and the history justice, and we look forward to the greater Australian community being further informed on our community's battle for justice for the Armenian Genocide on behalf of our ancestors," Kayserian added.
Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide.
Turkey denies to this day.
Top stories
“I’m Armenian, and the Ottoman Empire ― they took the guns from the Armenians,” Nevada congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian said.
Turkish forces mainly used German rifles and other weapons to carry out the Genocide of the Armenian people, a new report has found.
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
Prominent filmmakers and producers joined some of the top legal minds in America on March 16 to form Lights. Camera. Reaction.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Azerbaijan election lacked genuine competition, int'l observers say The election took place within a restrictive political environment and under laws that curtail fundamental rights and freedoms.
Sanctions against Russia “pose no threat for Armenia” in the short run “We hold discussions with our exporters who regulate their contractual relations in Russian rubles,” Suren Karayan said.
Armenia drop to 98th position on FIFA ranking Leading the FIFA ranking are Germany, Brazil and Belgium, while Tonga, Somalia and Eritrea come in the bottom end.
Sweet tooth gene connected with less body fat, says science People with a gene variation of FGF21 have a predisposition to less body fat than others, new research shows.