U.S. lawmakers urge colleagues to commemorate Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - The leadership of the Congressional Armenian Caucus on Wednesday, April 11 called on their U.S. House colleagues to join them in pressing President Donald Trump to reject Turkey's gag-rule by honestly and accurately commemorating the Armenian Genocide on April 24, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

"Recep Erdogan is undermining U.S. interests, insulting U.S. allies, and threatening U.S. forces, yet he's still granted a veto over U.S. policy on the Armenian Genocide,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.

“American complicity in Ankara's genocide denial is a relic of the Cold War. It didn't make sense then, and it makes even less sense now. "Take a moment today to ask your U.S. Representatives to demand an end to Turkey's gag-rule."

In a "Dear Colleague" letter to U.S. Representatives, Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Jackie Speier (D-CA), David Trott (R-MI) and David Valadao (R-CA) as well as Vice-Chairs Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) explained that: "The Armenian Genocide continues to stand as an important reminder that crimes against humanity must not go without recognition and condemnation. Through recognition of the Armenian Genocide we pay tribute to the perseverance and determination of those who survived, as well as to the Americans of Armenian descent who continue to strengthen our country to this day. It is our duty to honor those contributions with an honest statement of history recognizing the massacre of 1.5 million Armenians as the 20th century’s first genocide. By commemorating the Armenian Genocide, we renew our commitment to prevent future atrocities."

They closed by asking that the President: "appropriately mark April 24th as a day of American remembrance of the Armenian Genocide."

Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide.

Turkey denies to this day.