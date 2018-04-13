Armenian Committee endorses Luz Rivas for California Assembly

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region on Thursday, April 12 announced its endorsement of Democratic candidate, science educator and engineer, Luz Rivas for the California Assembly District 39 special election slated for June 5.

Rivas is running to replace Raul Bocanegra who resigned from his post in November 2017.

During the April 3 special elections, Rivas beat out four other Democrats on the ballot with 41% of the vote.

Rivas served on the Los Angeles City Public Works Commission most recently before resigning to run for the Assembly. With an electrical engineering degree from MIT, Rivas worked for Motorola before earning a master’s in education from Harvard and founding the Pacoima-based non-profit DIY (Do It Yourself) Girls that encourages fourth- to 12th-grade girls’ interest in science and technology.

Rivas was born in Los Angeles, grew up in the northeast Valley communities of Pacoima, San Fernando and Arleta, and currently resides in North Hollywood.

Assembly District 39, home to thousands of Armenians, encompasses the northeastern San Fernando Valley, running up against the San Gabriel Mountains, which includes Sylmar, Sun Valley and North Hollywood.