Russian jets flying above Syria after reports of U.S. spy planes near coast
April 13, 2018 - 12:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian jets are highly active above Syria on Friday, April 13, following reports of U.S. spy planes near the coastal provinces of Tartous and Latakia, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to earlier reports, seven U.S. spy planes were flying along the Syrian coast, with some of the aircraft approaching the Hmaymim Military Airport in the southwestern part of Latakia.
While Russian jets have been routinely flying along the coast since the U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats, they have recently increased the number of flights over the last 12 hours.
Russian jets have also been cited in several places across Syria, including the Homs, Deir Ezzor, Hama, and Idlib governorates.
With the Syrian army facing a heavy attack from the Islamic State in southeast Homs, the Russian Air Force deployed some jets to aid them in their fight against the militant group.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian Cultural Days to be celebrated in Malta The events will start with the concert dedicated to the world-famous composer Aram Khachaturian on the 115th anniversary of his birth.
Ameriabank receives Commerzbank Excellent Quality prize for 10th time Ameriabank has for the 10th time been honored with the STP Award Excellent Quality prize by Commerzbank.
Iraqi forces strike Islamic State in Syria in rare move Led by their Popular Mobilization Units, the Iraqi forces struck the Islamic State’s forces in Deir Ezzor with missiles and artillery shells.
Vehicle import to Armenia grew by 168% in Q3 In the first three months of 2018, customs clearance of imported cars added some AMD8,86 billion (apx. $18,4 million) to the budget.