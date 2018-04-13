Annual torchlight procession to mark Armenian Genocide anniv. on Apr 23
April 13, 2018 - 14:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The traditional torchlight procession commemorating the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide will be held on April 23, the organizers revealed in an emailed statement.
This annual procession is the symbolic part of the struggle for the recognition of the mass killings throughout the world.
Prior to the launch of the march, the youth usually pay tribute to the 1.5 million innocent victims of the first Genocide of the 20th century with a moment of silence, then burn a Turkish flag to protest Ankara's denialist policy.
Carrying Armenian tricolors and chanting national songs, the protesters process towards Tsitsernakaberd where the Armenian Genocide memorial is nestled.
Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide.
Turkey denies to this day.
Top stories
During dinners with locals, the host explores the native and Diaspora Armenian populations’ survival and achievements.
This former Soviet city is older than Rome and is full of ancient and modern culture interacting in interesting ways.
Today Mirzoyan Library is home to more than 600 books and photography magazines, most of them donated by institutions and individuals.
Wildberries is planning to enter the Armenian market in 2018, Vladislav Bakalchuk, co-owner of the company, has said.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Russia says chemical attack was staged to provoke U.S. to strike Syria The Russian minister discussed the allegations of chemical weapons usage by the Syrian government forces in the East Ghouta town of Douma.
Scientists edge closer to solving the Devils Tower mystery In ancient times strange rock formations were sometimes explained as the work of a supernatural stonecutter, maybe the devil himself.
Researchers 'getting closer' to trials of vaccine for opioid addiction “We are getting closer,” said Marco Pravetoni, the lead researcher who has been studying a vaccine to treat addiction for 10 years.
Armenian Cultural Days to be celebrated in Malta The events will start with the concert dedicated to the world-famous composer Aram Khachaturian on the 115th anniversary of his birth.