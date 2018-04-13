Annual torchlight procession to mark Armenian Genocide anniv. on Apr 23

PanARMENIAN.Net - The traditional torchlight procession commemorating the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide will be held on April 23, the organizers revealed in an emailed statement.

This annual procession is the symbolic part of the struggle for the recognition of the mass killings throughout the world.

Prior to the launch of the march, the youth usually pay tribute to the 1.5 million innocent victims of the first Genocide of the 20th century with a moment of silence, then burn a Turkish flag to protest Ankara's denialist policy.

Carrying Armenian tricolors and chanting national songs, the protesters process towards Tsitsernakaberd where the Armenian Genocide memorial is nestled.

Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide.

Turkey denies to this day.