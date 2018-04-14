Armenian citizens die while working in manhole in Russia’s Ufa

PanARMENIAN.Net - Citizens of Armenia died while working in a manhole in the Russian city of Ufa on Friday, April 13, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia said in a statement.

In particular, Armenian citizens Kamo Petrosyan (b.1983), Meruzhan Afanikov (b. 1962), Surik Afanikov (b. 1981), Robert Hakobyan (b. 1962) and Russian citizen Rafik Grigoryan (b. 1989) died on Friday, while Rustam Melkonyan (b. 1973) was hospitalized in Ufa. The latter’s condition is deemed satisfactory.

All of the six worked at a restaurant in the Russian city.

According to the mayor's office of Ufa, one of them was working on the site and accidentally fell into the manhole, which is part of the sewer system.

The others tried to help him and descended into the well, the preliminary data suggest they died due to gas poisoning.