// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian opposition holds mass demonstrations against Serzh Sargsyan becoming the new Prime Minister

Armenian opposition holds mass demonstrations against Serzh Sargsyan becoming the new Prime Minister
April 16, 2018 - 13:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Since early morning of April 16, the Armenian Opposition started mass demonstrations of protest against the Armenian 3rd president Serzh Sargsyan, who will soon become the new Prime Minister of the country.

The demonstrations started oat 8am when the Opposition MP, Nikol Pashinyan closed one of the main streets of Yerevan- the Baghramyan Avenue, by lying down in front of the buses. Several dozens of people as well as drivers of vehicles and public transport joined Pashinyan in the protest. Later on the police closed the part of Baghramyan Avenue which leads to the Parliament.

Almost at the same time with Pashinyan, students started closing the Abovyan-Koryun crossroad where there are lots of universities. After closing this part, the students moved towards the police headquarters, Koryun- Heratsi and closed this crossroad as well. Later on, the most serious incident of the demonstration so far happened when the passengers of one of the vehicles attacked the protesters as the vehicle drove through the barrier. The police did not interfere.

After learning about the incident, Pashinyan rushed towards the place where the event happened earlier. On his way he entered the universities calling for a strike among the students. Meantime the police tried to open the Koryun- Heratsi crossroad, however the forces were unsuccessful. Pashinyan together with other protesters broke through the police barrier and continued the demonstration.

The police made the warning about the possible actions to be taken however till now there were no serious attempts to disperse the demonstration.

 Top stories
Exploring the world of Armenian brandy: ForbesExploring the world of Armenian brandy: Forbes
Armenia, along with its northern neighbor, Georgia, is believed to be the birth place of wine, the magazine says.
CNN to air Anthony Bourdain’s Armenia adventures on May 20CNN to air Anthony Bourdain’s Armenia adventures on May 20
During dinners with locals, the host explores the native and Diaspora Armenian populations’ survival and achievements.
5 local favorites in the Armenian capital: iNews5 local favorites in the Armenian capital: iNews
This former Soviet city is older than Rome and is full of ancient and modern culture interacting in interesting ways.
Yerevan's Mirzoyan Library home to cutting edge photography: SmithsonianYerevan's Mirzoyan Library home to cutting edge photography: Smithsonian
Today Mirzoyan Library is home to more than 600 books and photography magazines, most of them donated by institutions and individuals.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenia to offer flights to more European countries
Armenia prevents Islamic State member from entering the country
Infant mortality rate dropped by half in Armenia in the past 10 years
Armenia FM briefs army soldiers on Karabakh settlement process
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Clashes between police and protesters in Yerevan; the crowd tries to move up the street to parliament
Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy for the post of Prime Minister was officially announced
Russian media: the police abstains from taking serious actions
Demonstrators force their way into Armenia radio building (video) Thousands of demonstrators crowded a square in the Armenian capital to protest against Armenia's recent change of government form.