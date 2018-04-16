Armenian opposition holds mass demonstrations against Serzh Sargsyan becoming the new Prime Minister

PanARMENIAN.Net - Since early morning of April 16, the Armenian Opposition started mass demonstrations of protest against the Armenian 3rd president Serzh Sargsyan, who will soon become the new Prime Minister of the country.

The demonstrations started oat 8am when the Opposition MP, Nikol Pashinyan closed one of the main streets of Yerevan- the Baghramyan Avenue, by lying down in front of the buses. Several dozens of people as well as drivers of vehicles and public transport joined Pashinyan in the protest. Later on the police closed the part of Baghramyan Avenue which leads to the Parliament.

Almost at the same time with Pashinyan, students started closing the Abovyan-Koryun crossroad where there are lots of universities. After closing this part, the students moved towards the police headquarters, Koryun- Heratsi and closed this crossroad as well. Later on, the most serious incident of the demonstration so far happened when the passengers of one of the vehicles attacked the protesters as the vehicle drove through the barrier. The police did not interfere.

After learning about the incident, Pashinyan rushed towards the place where the event happened earlier. On his way he entered the universities calling for a strike among the students. Meantime the police tried to open the Koryun- Heratsi crossroad, however the forces were unsuccessful. Pashinyan together with other protesters broke through the police barrier and continued the demonstration.

The police made the warning about the possible actions to be taken however till now there were no serious attempts to disperse the demonstration.