Sargsyan advises the opposition to make efforts in bringing Pashinyan to the Parliament
April 17, 2018 - 17:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - After the elections, the newly elected Prime Minister of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, advised the MPs of the "Way Out" Faction in the hall to invest all the efforts in “bringing their colleague to the parliament from the streets”.
“This would have been your greatest contribution. Never have I myself of our political force had a thirst for blood. We have seen a lot of blood, but I have never wanted to see the blood of even the enemy”, said Sargsyan. He also mentioned that the Armenian people cannot be lawless. “If people was lawless there would have been millions on the streets”, said Sargsyan adding that the opposition is well aware of how many people there are on the streets.
For 5 days in row the opposition holds mass protests against the ex-president, Serzh Sargsyan becoming the Prime Minister of the country. Yesterday, 46 people were injured during the clashes between the police and protesters. The injuries were caused by the special measures that had been taken by the police. One of the organizers of the protests, MP Nikol Pashinyan was also injured who soon recovered and returned from the hospital.
Sargsyan rules Armenia in the role of a president since 2008. In 2015 Armenia had a constitutional referendum as a result of which the form of government has changed from semi-presidential to parliamentary.
