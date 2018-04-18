US State Department expresses official opinion about events in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - US State Department officially commented on recent developments of political events in Armenia. “We have noticed that there are mass protests held in Yerevan and other cities of Armenia. Thousands of Armenians came out on to the streets to use their freedom of expression and right to hold demonstrations. We closely follow the demonstrations being held in the center of Yerevan and other cities of Armenia”, stated in the announcement of US State Department as reported by the Voice of America.

“We are happy to learn that the majority of the protesters and the police show a respectful and responsible behavior during the last few days. We are however concerned about the conflicts that happen between the police and the demonstrators from time to time where there have also been several injured. We encourage all the sides to remain peaceful and retain from any tension and violent actions.”

On April 17, the 5th day of demonstrations against PM Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan, the protesters were walking in the city center blocking government buildings. On April 17the initiations ”Refuse Serzh” and “My Step” were holding protests in the Republic Square of Yerevan. Pashinyan, the leader of the movement, had announced about starting a “Velvet Revolution”. Later in the same evening, after the demonstrations by ”Refuse Serzh” and “My Step” initiations, in the crossroad of Tumanyan- Mashtots, a group of young people in masks started breaking traffic lights, swearing at drivers and throwing different objects on the police cars. There are several injured.