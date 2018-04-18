// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

US State Department expresses official opinion about events in Armenia

US State Department expresses official opinion about events in Armenia
April 18, 2018 - 17:32 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - US State Department officially commented on recent developments of political events in Armenia. “We have noticed that there are mass protests held in Yerevan and other cities of Armenia. Thousands of Armenians came out on to the streets to use their freedom of expression and right to hold demonstrations. We closely follow the demonstrations being held in the center of Yerevan and other cities of Armenia”, stated in the announcement of US State Department as reported by the Voice of America.

“We are happy to learn that the majority of the protesters and the police show a respectful and responsible behavior during the last few days. We are however concerned about the conflicts that happen between the police and the demonstrators from time to time where there have also been several injured. We encourage all the sides to remain peaceful and retain from any tension and violent actions.”

On April 17, the 5th day of demonstrations against PM Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan, the protesters were walking in the city center blocking government buildings. On April 17the initiations ”Refuse Serzh” and “My Step” were holding protests in the Republic Square of Yerevan. Pashinyan, the leader of the movement, had announced about starting a “Velvet Revolution”. Later in the same evening, after the demonstrations by ”Refuse Serzh” and “My Step” initiations, in the crossroad of Tumanyan- Mashtots, a group of young people in masks started breaking traffic lights, swearing at drivers and throwing different objects on the police cars. There are several injured.

 Top stories
GOP House candidate blames gun control for Armenian GenocideGOP House candidate blames gun control for Armenian Genocide
“I’m Armenian, and the Ottoman Empire ― they took the guns from the Armenians,” Nevada congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian said.
Germany's role in Armenian Genocide detailed in crucial reportGermany's role in Armenian Genocide detailed in crucial report
Turkish forces mainly used German rifles and other weapons to carry out the Genocide of the Armenian people, a new report has found.
Armenian Genocide animated short takes 1st prize at Global India festArmenian Genocide animated short takes 1st prize at Global India fest
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
Creative Armenia unites filmmakers, experts for human rights summitCreative Armenia unites filmmakers, experts for human rights summit
Prominent filmmakers and producers joined some of the top legal minds in America on March 16 to form Lights. Camera. Reaction.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
How an Armenian woman’s company in U.S. became a billion-dollar corp
U.S. to allocate $0 to Armenia, $105 mln to Georgia under spending bill
New South Wales' Armenian PM reveals details about her family
Escalation of Karabakh conflict is inevitable, experts warn
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
66 people were taken to police stations in Yerevan
Protests against new PM spread to more cities in Armenia
Sargsyan advises the opposition to make efforts in bringing Pashinyan to the Parliament For 5 days in row the opposition holds mass protests against the ex-president, Serzh Sargsyan becoming the Prime Minister of the country
Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy for PM officially announced everal opposition MPs did not take part in the elections as they continued protesting in the streets