Information about Azerbaijani peaceful resident being wounded by Armenian forces is false

PanARMENIAN.Net - The information disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan on April 18, stating that Armenian forces wounded a 27years old Azerbaijani peaceful resident as a result of shooting towards Giameddin village in Aghjabedi region, is false. The clarification was made by the press service of RA Defense Army.

The Ministry of Defense of Republic of Artsakh announced that the frontier subdivisions of the army strictly follow the ceasefire regime.

President of Artsakh, Bako Sahakyan, had a meeting with the personal representative of OSCE president, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk on April 17. As reported by the press service of the President of Artsakh, during the meeting the sides discussed list of questions regarding the situation at the contact line between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.