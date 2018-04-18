// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Information about Azerbaijani peaceful resident being wounded by Armenian forces is false

Information about Azerbaijani peaceful resident being wounded by Armenian forces is false
April 18, 2018 - 20:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The information disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan on April 18, stating that Armenian forces wounded a 27years old Azerbaijani peaceful resident as a result of shooting towards Giameddin village in Aghjabedi region, is false. The clarification was made by the press service of RA Defense Army.

The Ministry of Defense of Republic of Artsakh announced that the frontier subdivisions of the army strictly follow the ceasefire regime.

President of Artsakh, Bako Sahakyan, had a meeting with the personal representative of OSCE president, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk on April 17. As reported by the press service of the President of Artsakh, during the meeting the sides discussed list of questions regarding the situation at the contact line between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

 Top stories
Armenian Genocide memorial lanterns inaugurated in SwitzerlandArmenian Genocide memorial lanterns inaugurated in Switzerland
"Lanterns of Memory" in Geneva’s Trembley Park pay tribute to the links between Geneva and the Armenian community.
GOP House candidate blames gun control for Armenian GenocideGOP House candidate blames gun control for Armenian Genocide
“I’m Armenian, and the Ottoman Empire ― they took the guns from the Armenians,” Nevada congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian said.
Germany's role in Armenian Genocide detailed in crucial reportGermany's role in Armenian Genocide detailed in crucial report
Turkish forces mainly used German rifles and other weapons to carry out the Genocide of the Armenian people, a new report has found.
Armenian Genocide animated short takes 1st prize at Global India festArmenian Genocide animated short takes 1st prize at Global India fest
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
U.S. to allocate $0 to Armenia, $105 mln to Georgia under spending bill
New South Wales' Armenian PM reveals details about her family
Escalation of Karabakh conflict is inevitable, experts warn
Creative Armenia unites filmmakers, experts for human rights summit
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
91 people taken to different police departments in Yerevan, 37 released
Facebook may be banned in Russia
66 people were taken to police stations in Yerevan
Protests against new PM spread to more cities in Armenia