Serzh Sargsyan: Armenia needs only several peaceful years to have economic growth (video)

 April 19, 2018 - 14:56 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia needs only several peaceful years to show positive economic growth for people, stated PM of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan during his interview to Shant TV.

Sargsyan also mentioned that there will always be complains as the requirements of people keep growing with time. “How many peaceful years during the recent 10 years have we had? I mean including internal and external stability. 2017 was the only year when we had no protests and demonstrations. Tourists could peacefully come to Yerevan, investors would make investments etc. We had 7,5% economic growth in 2017”, said Sargsyan.

To the confirming question of reporter, Aram Abrahamyan whether the demonstrations have negative influence on the economic growth in the country, the Prime Minister answered that if he made such an announcement it could be misinterpreted and that the rites of people are priority.

“If the rights are used within a logical framework it will not be a challenge for economic growth. But if mass actions start disturbing the traffic and become inappropriate… Do you think this could be a positive influence for the economy?”, said Sargsyan.

Prime Minister also mentioned that investments are made in those countries where it is possible to have a great return or in those places where there is stability and the law is constantly improving.

“Why should investments be made in a country with average return rate and where there are general conflicts; the place where the crowd can intrude into an office and say “we are limiting your freedom”, or enter a store and say “you know what? You shouldn’t work today…”, said Sargsyan

Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

