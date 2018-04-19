Protests in Yerevan have no influence on Russian tourists visiting Armenia in May

PanARMENIAN.Net - The protests in Yerevan had no influence on the number of tourists that will visit Armenia during the holidays in May as all the tour packages were bought far in advance. The information was passed by the director of Russian tour agency, De Visu, Aleksej Lebed.

“Our tourists, who are currently in Yerevan, surely come across some logistic inconveniences however the host organization controls the situation. We try planning the touristic visits within the country before the roads are closed. I want to specifically mention that our tourists are in complete safety and there is no danger for their lives. Their vocation goes as planned”, said Lebed, as reported by tourbus.ru.

Lebed also mentioned that they had several concerned phone calls from the clients who already booked their trip to Armenia. After providing clarifications all the questions were however positively solved.

“I don’t think that the protests will have negative influence on the interest in the country as a destination for holidays”, said Lebed

Armenia Travel, tour agency also reported, “We had several concerned phone calls from our tourists, however 90% of them decided not to change their travel plans to Armenia. All the May tours are sold out as Armenia is a very popular destination. The recent events are of course very sad, however the demonstrations should not have a negative influence on the demand in the market as there is absolutely no threat for the tourists here.”

Protests in Yerevan against the new Prime Minister, Serzh Sargsyan, continue for the 7th day in row. The protesters are closing streets in the city center and blocking the entrances to government buildings.