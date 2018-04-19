Latvia ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

PanARMENIAN.Net - Latvia officially ratified Armenia-EU agreement. The information was posted by the head of Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Armen Ashotyan on his official Facebook page.

“The Latvian Parliament has ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement in the second reading”, stated the post.

The votes were distributed as following: 76 for, 0 against, 0 blank votes.

Latvia is the second country in the EU after Lithuania to officially ratify the agreement.

On April 18, the Armenian president Armen Sarkissian signed the law on ratifying the agreement between Armenia from one side and EU and European Atomic Energy Community and its Member States from the other side on Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership.

On November 24, 2017, during 5th EU Eastern Partnership summit new Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement was signed between Armenia and EU.

The negotiations on the agreement took two years. The pre-signing of the agreement was on March 21, 2017. The text of this agreement was later presented to the public and was mainly positively assessed by the experts. It is expected that by signing the new agreement measurable improvements will be done in Armenia.