Artsakh defense army received new equipment, some weapons are updated

April 19, 2018 - 20:19 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh Republic defense army was updated with new equipment, major organizational changes were made and some types of weapons were replaced, which increased the strength of the army. The information was announced by the President of Artsakh, Bako Sahakyan while presenting the annual report during the plenary session of the Parliament on April 19.

According to the president, during the last year, lot of work was done towards constructions in the army in all the required directions including military-technical, political, ideological, socio-economic and other events.

“Talking about the military-technical part, I want to mention that lot of work and recourses were invested in modernization of the army armament and military equipment”, stated the president as reported by Artsakhpress.

“We are developing the military industry in the country; new samples of weapons were manufactured here. There are still certain works required for some of the samples. In addition, the modernization works on observation system is in process.”

Currently the view coverage of the thermostat observation system located in the defense zone is satisfying. We are making large-scale investments in modernization of communication system in particular towards development of fiber-optic communication”, stated the president.

While talking about the development of engineering power buildings, Sahakyan mentioned that an important development has already been recorded in this field. On the front line as well as in further defense zones special roads were built which allow reducing the time for bringing the forces to a high level of combat readiness.

It was also stated that large-scale engineering works were conducted towards development and furnishing of defense districts. In order to organize the works appropriate equipment was purchased and lot of excavation work has been implemented. There is also a developed action plan for equipping the protected control points.

Bako Sahakyan stated that remote strike devices are installed on the front line with the purpose of destroying the diversion groups of the enemy. A part of these devices was integrated with thermostat observation system.

According to the president, the army has the main objective of guarding the state border which is implemented in the best way possible and this requires lot of hard work.

