Armenian opposition continues protests against ex-president becoming new PM

PanARMENIAN.Net - For 9 days in row Armenian opposition continues holding mass protests against the ex-president Serzh Sargsyan as a new Prime Minster of the country.

The day before, 233 participants of the demonstrations were taken to different police stations. Many streets of the city center were blocked. The opposition earlier announced about starting a velvet revolution by holding demonstrations in the center of the capital, blocking government buildings and closing main streets of the city.

The demonstrations in Yerevan are being held since April 13. On April 17, the Armenian parliament where the leading party has a majority, elected Serzh Sargsyan for the role of the new PM. Sargsyan was the president of the country for 10 years. In 2015 Armenia had a constitutional referendum as a result of which the form of government has changed from semi-presidential to parliamentary.