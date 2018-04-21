Armenian opposition continues protests against ex-president becoming new PM
April 21, 2018 - 13:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - For 9 days in row Armenian opposition continues holding mass protests against the ex-president Serzh Sargsyan as a new Prime Minster of the country.
The day before, 233 participants of the demonstrations were taken to different police stations. Many streets of the city center were blocked. The opposition earlier announced about starting a velvet revolution by holding demonstrations in the center of the capital, blocking government buildings and closing main streets of the city.
The demonstrations in Yerevan are being held since April 13. On April 17, the Armenian parliament where the leading party has a majority, elected Serzh Sargsyan for the role of the new PM. Sargsyan was the president of the country for 10 years. In 2015 Armenia had a constitutional referendum as a result of which the form of government has changed from semi-presidential to parliamentary.
Top stories
For 5 days in row the opposition holds mass protests against the ex-president, Serzh Sargsyan becoming the Prime Minister of the country
“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations on your inauguration as president of the Republic of Armenia," Her Majesty said.
Acting Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan has relieved president-elect Armen Sarkissian from the post of the ambassador to the United Kingdom.
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Yerevan in October 2018, ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte confirmed.
Partner news
Latest news