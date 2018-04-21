// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian opposition continues protests against ex-president becoming new PM

Armenian opposition continues protests against ex-president becoming new PM
April 21, 2018 - 13:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - For 9 days in row Armenian opposition continues holding mass protests against the ex-president Serzh Sargsyan as a new Prime Minster of the country.

The day before, 233 participants of the demonstrations were taken to different police stations. Many streets of the city center were blocked. The opposition earlier announced about starting a velvet revolution by holding demonstrations in the center of the capital, blocking government buildings and closing main streets of the city.

The demonstrations in Yerevan are being held since April 13. On April 17, the Armenian parliament where the leading party has a majority, elected Serzh Sargsyan for the role of the new PM. Sargsyan was the president of the country for 10 years. In 2015 Armenia had a constitutional referendum as a result of which the form of government has changed from semi-presidential to parliamentary.

 Top stories
Sargsyan advises the opposition to make efforts in bringing Pashinyan to the ParliamentSargsyan advises the opposition to make efforts in bringing Pashinyan to the Parliament
For 5 days in row the opposition holds mass protests against the ex-president, Serzh Sargsyan becoming the Prime Minister of the country
Queen Elizabeth II congratulates new Armenian presidentQueen Elizabeth II congratulates new Armenian president
“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations on your inauguration as president of the Republic of Armenia," Her Majesty said.
Armenia president-elect relieved from UK ambassador’s postArmenia president-elect relieved from UK ambassador’s post
Acting Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan has relieved president-elect Armen Sarkissian from the post of the ambassador to the United Kingdom.
More details about French president's Armenia visit surfaceMore details about French president's Armenia visit surface
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Yerevan in October 2018, ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte‏ confirmed.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
President says Armenia, Azerbaijan agreed to reduce tension
Genocide recognition process irreversible, Armenia tells Turkey
Armenia appoints new ambassadors to France, Israel
RPA to discuss Armenia PM candidate after April 9: spokesman
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Serj Tankian is not able to be in Armenia yet (video) (video)
OSCE MP: right to peaceful protest does not enable demonstrators to force their way into buildings
Catholicos Aram I: conflicts between youth and police are inexcusable
OSCE/ ODIHR: police should protect security of demonstrations from provocateurs