Serj Tankian is not able to be in Armenia yet (video)

PanARMENIAN.Net - Famous rock vocalist, Serj Tankian will not come to Yerevan on April 21 to participate in the mass protests against the Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan. Tankian recorded a video for the participants of the protests in Yerevan stating that for now he is not able to go to Armenia although he would very much want to be in Yerevan during these days. The singer also said that as he is next to the protesters “with his heart and his mind”.

“For now I have not been able to come to Armenia but I hope I will be able to be there soon”, said the singer.

"I want to congratulate you for so far holding one of the most successful civil disobedience campaigns in all of Armenian history. This movement is authentic and completely yours and should remain so untainted by politics and any other concerns. You should know that everyone in the Diaspora supports you, even those who are members of some organizations that for some reasons oppose your efforts. But inside they also support you. We are taken back by your eloquence, peacefulness, and inclusiveness. I can see the love in your eyes and in your hearts and smiles on your faces, like I did when we played in 2015 with System Of A Down from the stage. I see those in the protests as well. This is a unique thing for Armenia. This a new cultural revolution and that is the true revolution in Armenia today. You have changed your culture and because of that you have won already. You have realized this cultural change, this cultural awakening and decision to pursue justice is a basic human right." Tankian said in his message.

Tankian also gave several advices first of which was to stay clear from color revolution terminology as that is generally associated with East-West struggles. “Our struggle is not or for east nor west but for justice and progressive change. We don’t want to be any empire’s client state and need good relations with all”, said the singer.

Secondly Tankian advised the protesters to make their demands concrete. “My suggestion would be to insist on Serzh Sargsyan leaving not only the office of Prime Minister but also resigning as the leader of his party. I would then insist on a package of reforms to handle all of the injustices we have observed- from corruption to environmental degradation and everything in between with the timeline for the new government to enact and execute them. If the reforms are not met I would set a date for a future strike, another strike- this time for the resignation of all of Parliament and new parliamentary elections.”

And third- Tankian advised to continue peaceful resistance and avoid the traps of provocateurs – “they will get their injustice when their bosses are fired one day, and they will have to come to you to ask for a job. Continue to be flexible, just and loving. Continue to treat the police as your brothers and sisters because they are.”

«Մինչև հիմա չեմ կարողացել Հայաստան գալ այլ պատճառներով, բայց կհուսամ, որ առաջիկայում կկառողանամ։