National security service announces about preventing terror attack

PanARMENIAN.Net - National security service (NSS) of Armenia announced about preventing a terror attack that was planned by individuals associated with Sasna Tsrer.

According to the official message, Armenian citizens associated with Sasna Tsrer and Zhirayr Sefilyan, H.B. and Sh.M. “were planning to use 100-150 remote-controlled improvised explosive devices in list of public places of Armenia including in the Liberty Square of Yerevan, Dalma Garden Mall trade centre, under vehicles and bridges, in other places of communication as well as around residential houses by creating and managing criminal co-operation. The explosions would aim on killing or giving serious injuries to people including the Armenian official bodies. By this the individuals were aiming on creating a mass atmosphere of fear in the country as well as putting illegal pressure on the government in order to make requirements for certain actions from them.”

According to the same announcement, in order to conduct the described terror attack H.B. and Sh.M. prepared and tested explosive devices. In addition, in order to place and launch the devices they made an attempt to involve other people in their illegal actions by giving them promises to protect their families from any danger as well as to provide them with means for material needs.

For the events described above, on April 21, 2018, in the investigation department of Armenia, a criminal case was initiated in accordance with the article 223, paragraphs 1 and 2 of the criminal code of the RA (creating or managing criminal co-operation, as well as participating in criminal co-operation), article 223, paragraph 3 (preparing a terror attack with an organized group), article 235, paragraph 3 (acquisition, possession of explosives or explosive devices illegally obtained by an initially agreed organized group) and article 236, paragraph 3 (Illegal production of explosives or explosive devices by prior arrangement of an organized group).

At the same time the police searched apartments and vehicles of 19 separate individuals as a result of which several objects important for the case were found. The objects included: fire extinguishers, detonators, fuses and other components of self-produced explosive devices. H.B. and Sh.M. and their 4 alleged accomplices were taken to the NSS of Armenia and were arrested