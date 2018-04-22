Defence Army: accumulation of Azeri forces along frontline are visible (video)

PanARMENIAN.Net - Defence army of Artsakh published a video on the official YouTube channel where the armed forces and military equipment of Azerbaijan was visible along the frontline.

Earlier the Ministry of Defence of Armenia sent an open message stating that “it is obvious that actions such as holding illegal mass actions, capturing the only authorized power, attempts of setting ultimatums to the PM selected according to the legislation are full of unforeseen developments that may seriously affect the situation in the border. We are already able to see some signs for this.”