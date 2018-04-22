Defence Army: accumulation of Azeri forces along frontline are visible (video) (video)
April 22, 2018 - 18:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Defence army of Artsakh published a video on the official YouTube channel where the armed forces and military equipment of Azerbaijan was visible along the frontline.
Earlier the Ministry of Defence of Armenia sent an open message stating that “it is obvious that actions such as holding illegal mass actions, capturing the only authorized power, attempts of setting ultimatums to the PM selected according to the legislation are full of unforeseen developments that may seriously affect the situation in the border. We are already able to see some signs for this.”
Top stories
Armenia, along with its northern neighbor, Georgia, is believed to be the birth place of wine, the magazine says.
During dinners with locals, the host explores the native and Diaspora Armenian populations’ survival and achievements.
This former Soviet city is older than Rome and is full of ancient and modern culture interacting in interesting ways.
Today Mirzoyan Library is home to more than 600 books and photography magazines, most of them donated by institutions and individuals.
Partner news
Latest news
EU: everyone detained while exercising their right of peaceful assembly must be released immediately