Pashinyan, Mikayelyan and Mirzoyan are released
April 23, 2018 - 15:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The 3 arrested MPs of the Civil Contract Party: Nikol Pashinyan, Sasoun Mikayelyan and Ararat Mirzoyan have been released from the detention facility in Yerevan.
Pashinyan said that all the arrested members must be released ASAP and promised to tell all the details of the meeting with Karen Karapetyan during the rally in the Republic Square later in the evening.
