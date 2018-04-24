French president says Armenian Genocide lessons concern everyone
April 24, 2018 - 10:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French president Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, April 24 sent a message to his Armenian counterpart Armen Sarkissian in which the French leader said that the lesson of the Genocide concerns everyone.
On Tuesday, April 24, Armenians worldwide are commemorating the 103rd anniversary of the Genocide which began in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 and continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
“We remembers April 24, 1915 in Constantinople and the massacre of 600 Armenian intellectuals which marks the beginning of the first genocide of the 20th century,” Macron said.
“We will never forget the men, women and children who perished on the roads of exile from hunger, cold and exhaustion.”
According to Macron, the remembrance of the Genocide and the significance of the lessons it teaches concerns everyone.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
Top stories
"Lanterns of Memory" in Geneva’s Trembley Park pay tribute to the links between Geneva and the Armenian community.
“I’m Armenian, and the Ottoman Empire ― they took the guns from the Armenians,” Nevada congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian said.
Turkish forces mainly used German rifles and other weapons to carry out the Genocide of the Armenian people, a new report has found.
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Armenians worldwide commemorate 103rd anniversary of Genocide In April 1915, the Ottoman government embarked upon the systematic decimation of its civilian Armenian population.
Armenia prime minister Serzh Sargsyan resigns Serzh Sargsyan resigned from his post after tens of thousands of demonstrators protested against his premiership for more than 10 days.