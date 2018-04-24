Spanish Senator honors memory of Armenian Genocide victims
April 24, 2018 - 13:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Spanish Senator Jon Iñarritu remembered the victims of the Armenian Genocide on Tuesday, April 24 as the world is commemorating the 103rd anniversary of the massacres of 1.5 million innicent Armenians.
"103 years ago today the Ottoman government started the systematic extermination of 1.5 million Armenians," the lawmaker said in a tweet, accompanied by the hashtags #ArmenianGenocide and #GenocidioArmenio.
On Tuesday, April 24, Armenians worldwide are commemorating the 103rd anniversary of the Genocide which began in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 and continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
