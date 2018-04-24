Opposition MP leads massive crowd to Armenian Genocide memorial
April 24, 2018 - 16:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Opposition lawmaker from the Yelk bloc, head of the Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan is leading a massive crowd of people to the Armenian Genocide memorial in Tsitsernakaberd on Tuesday, April 24.
Pashinyan led the campaign #RejectSerzh against former president Serzh Sargsyan’s premiership. And scenes of jubilation were observed throughout Yerevan towards the end of Monday, April 23 after Sargsyan announced his resignation.
The member of parliament had earlier said that the crowd will march towards Tsitsernakaberd and focus on the commemoration if nothing extraordinary happens.
Also, Pashinyan is set to give a press conference later on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Armenians worldwide are commemorating the 103rd anniversary of the Genocide which began in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 and continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
Top stories
Armenia, along with its northern neighbor, Georgia, is believed to be the birth place of wine, the magazine says.
During dinners with locals, the host explores the native and Diaspora Armenian populations’ survival and achievements.
This former Soviet city is older than Rome and is full of ancient and modern culture interacting in interesting ways.
Partner news
Latest news
Washington D.C. community kicks off Armenian Genocide commemoration The Capitol Hill Armenian Genocide Observance is set to have over 25 members of Congress joining with Armenian Americans from across the U.S.
Dutch minister at Armenian Genocide commemorations for 1st time The junior finance minister attended a ceremony to mark the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on behalf the Dutch parliament.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan urges int'l recognition of Armenian Genocide "It is time to empower modern society’s commitment to prevent the repetition of such atrocities," Mkhitaryan said.
Thousands set to march in LA on Armenian Genocide anniv. Tens of thousands of people are expected to march through the streets of Hollywood and LA to mark the 103rd anniversary of the Genocide.