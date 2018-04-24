Opposition MP leads massive crowd to Armenian Genocide memorial

PanARMENIAN.Net - Opposition lawmaker from the Yelk bloc, head of the Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan is leading a massive crowd of people to the Armenian Genocide memorial in Tsitsernakaberd on Tuesday, April 24.

Pashinyan led the campaign #RejectSerzh against former president Serzh Sargsyan’s premiership. And scenes of jubilation were observed throughout Yerevan towards the end of Monday, April 23 after Sargsyan announced his resignation.

The member of parliament had earlier said that the crowd will march towards Tsitsernakaberd and focus on the commemoration if nothing extraordinary happens.

Also, Pashinyan is set to give a press conference later on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Armenians worldwide are commemorating the 103rd anniversary of the Genocide which began in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 and continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.