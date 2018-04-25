Massive crowds in LA mark Armenian Genocide, celebrate change
April 25, 2018 - 11:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Thousands of Armenian-Americans marched in Hollywood on Tuesday, April 24 in their annual commemoration of the Genocide perpetrated under the Ottoman Empire, AFP reports.
The event came just after major protests led to the shock resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, following eleven days of protests against his rule.
Reality star Kim Kardashian, who is of Armenian origin, tweeted: "It's so inspiring to see all Armenians united in peaceful protests making a difference. It's a historic day for Armenia."
Aroutin Hartounian, president of the Unified Young Armenians, said the atmosphere was "more positive" because "there was a victory for the youth, the new generation, the democratic ideals" -- referring to Sarkisian's resignation.
"I believe the new generation was able to topple the government without firing a shot."
"We hope it serves as an example for all democratic revolutions in the world."
Armenians worldwide hold annual commemorations on April 24 marking the Genocide, in which an estimated 1.5 million people were killed by Ottoman forces in 1915. Turkey denies to this day.
