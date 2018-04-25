Joe Manganiello marks Armenian Genocide with personal story
April 25, 2018 - 16:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - American actor Joe Manganiello has commemorated the Armenian Genocide on the 103rd anniversary of the beginning of massacres by posting a photo of his great grandmother, an Armenian Genocide survivor, on Instagram.
"This is my great grandmother. She was shot and left for dead right after witnessing the murder of her husband and seven of her children in her home in Kharput, Armenia in 1915. Her eighth child would later die during her escape," the actor who has Armenian roots, said.
"This is her three years later with my infant grandmother in Constantinople right before she got onto the boat to come to America. This happened.
"We can never forget that it did lest we become accomplices to future genocides."
"I am indebted to the strength and fortitude of my great grandmother and to all of the Armenians that survived this hellish time. Without them I wouldn’t exist."
On Tuesday, April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 103rd anniversary of the Genocide which began in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 and continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
Top stories
"Lanterns of Memory" in Geneva’s Trembley Park pay tribute to the links between Geneva and the Armenian community.
“I’m Armenian, and the Ottoman Empire ― they took the guns from the Armenians,” Nevada congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian said.
Turkish forces mainly used German rifles and other weapons to carry out the Genocide of the Armenian people, a new report has found.
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
ARF Dashnaktsutyun leaves coalition with Armenia’s ruling RPA The Armenian Revolutionary Federation is leaving the coalition with the ruling Republican Party (RPA), the ARF announced.
Turkey sees Nagorno Karabakh issue 'as its own' - Erdogan Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara has seen the Nagorno Karabakh issue as its own from the beginning.
Civil disobedience marches in Armenia violate the law: U.S. envoy Mills reiterated the U.S. government’s position and stressed that all the processes should comply with the Constitution.
Russia reportedly plans to deliver air defense systems to Syria Russia is planning to deliver new air defense weapons to Syria in the near future, General Sergei Rudskoy has said.