Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation from post of RPA chief ‘on the agenda’

PanARMENIAN.Net - The issue of former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation from the post of the chairman of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia is high on the agenda, head of RPA’s parliamentary faction Vahram Baghdasaryan said on Wednesday, April 25.

Sargsyan on Monday resigned from the prime minister’s post.

Opposition leader from Yelk bloc, founder and head of Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan leads the campaign #RejectSerzh against the former president’s appointment as prime minister, and against his premiership after he was already appointed to the post.

After Sargsyan’s ouster, Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.

Baghdasaryan said the Republicans are united and that they are not going to violate any of the point in the Constitution.

The lawmaker said Sargsyan is not involved in discussions, while the new acting prime minister is making decisions with the president.

Baghdasaryan said earlier that the ruling party will nominate its candidate for the prime minister’s post soon.