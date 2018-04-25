Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation from post of RPA chief ‘on the agenda’
April 25, 2018 - 16:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The issue of former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation from the post of the chairman of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia is high on the agenda, head of RPA’s parliamentary faction Vahram Baghdasaryan said on Wednesday, April 25.
Sargsyan on Monday resigned from the prime minister’s post.
Opposition leader from Yelk bloc, founder and head of Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan leads the campaign #RejectSerzh against the former president’s appointment as prime minister, and against his premiership after he was already appointed to the post.
After Sargsyan’s ouster, Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.
Baghdasaryan said the Republicans are united and that they are not going to violate any of the point in the Constitution.
The lawmaker said Sargsyan is not involved in discussions, while the new acting prime minister is making decisions with the president.
Baghdasaryan said earlier that the ruling party will nominate its candidate for the prime minister’s post soon.
Top stories
Serzh Sargsyan resigned from his post after tens of thousands of demonstrators protested against his premiership for more than 10 days.
For 5 days in row the opposition holds mass protests against the ex-president, Serzh Sargsyan becoming the Prime Minister of the country
“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations on your inauguration as president of the Republic of Armenia," Her Majesty said.
Acting Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan has relieved president-elect Armen Sarkissian from the post of the ambassador to the United Kingdom.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey sees Nagorno Karabakh issue 'as its own' - Erdogan Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara has seen the Nagorno Karabakh issue as its own from the beginning.
Thousands commemorate Armenian Genocide in Ottawa Thousands of Canadians from across the country gathered in Ottawa to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
Russia reportedly plans to deliver air defense systems to Syria Russia is planning to deliver new air defense weapons to Syria in the near future, General Sergei Rudskoy has said.
Joe Manganiello marks Armenian Genocide with personal story American actor Joe Manganiello has commemorated the Armenian Genocide on the 103rd anniversary of the beginning of massacres.