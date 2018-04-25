// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Russia reportedly plans to deliver air defense systems to Syria
April 25, 2018 - 16:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia is planning to deliver new air defense weapons to Syria in the near future, General Sergei Rudskoy stated on Wednesday, April 25, as quoted by RIA.

“Russian specialists will continue training Syrian military personnel, as well as assist in the development of new air defense systems, the deliveries of which will be carried out in the near future,” he said, according to Al-Masdar News.

According to him, the Syrian Defense Ministry “analyzed in detail” the results of the missile attack of the United States and its allies.

“Based on it, a number of changes have already been introduced into the air defense system of the country, which will further increase its reliability,” Rudskoy said.

While the air defense systems were not named, it is widely believed to be the S-300 system.

