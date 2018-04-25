Russia reportedly plans to deliver air defense systems to Syria
April 25, 2018 - 16:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia is planning to deliver new air defense weapons to Syria in the near future, General Sergei Rudskoy stated on Wednesday, April 25, as quoted by RIA.
“Russian specialists will continue training Syrian military personnel, as well as assist in the development of new air defense systems, the deliveries of which will be carried out in the near future,” he said, according to Al-Masdar News.
According to him, the Syrian Defense Ministry “analyzed in detail” the results of the missile attack of the United States and its allies.
“Based on it, a number of changes have already been introduced into the air defense system of the country, which will further increase its reliability,” Rudskoy said.
While the air defense systems were not named, it is widely believed to be the S-300 system.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
Latest news
ARF Dashnaktsutyun leaves coalition with Armenia’s ruling RPA The Armenian Revolutionary Federation is leaving the coalition with the ruling Republican Party (RPA), the ARF announced.
Thousands commemorate Armenian Genocide in Ottawa Thousands of Canadians from across the country gathered in Ottawa to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
Civil disobedience marches in Armenia violate the law: U.S. envoy Mills reiterated the U.S. government’s position and stressed that all the processes should comply with the Constitution.
Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation from post of RPA chief ‘on the agenda’ The lawmaker said Sargsyan is not involved in discussions, while the acting prime minister is making decisions with the president.