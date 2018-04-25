Civil disobedience marches in Armenia violate the law: U.S. envoy

PanARMENIAN.Net - The marches and civil disobedience manifestations that have paralyzed traffic in Armenia are a violation of the law, U.S. ambassador to Yerevan Richard M. Mills said at a meeting with acting prime minister Karen Karapetyan on Wednesday, April 25.

The American diplomat said that the government is obliged to ensure public order and security as best as possible.

Ambassador Mills reiterated the U.S. government’s position and stressed that all the processes should comply with the Constitution.

According to him, there is no alternative to dialogue for the normalization of the political situation in the country.

He also expressed confidence that democracy or the road to strengthening democracy is not about electing the prime minister in the street.

Opposition leader from Yelk bloc, founder and head of Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan leads the campaign against former president Serzh Sargsyan’s appointment as prime minister, and against his premiership after he was already appointed to the post.

Sargsyan was forced to resign on Monday, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.