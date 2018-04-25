ARF Dashnaktsutyun leaves coalition with Armenia’s ruling RPA
April 25, 2018 - 18:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun is leaving the coalition with the ruling Republican Party (RPA), the ARF announced on Wednesday, April 25.
Opposition leader from Yelk bloc, founder and head of Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan leads the campaign against former president Serzh Sargsyan’s appointment as prime minister, and against his premiership after he was already appointed to the post.
Sargsyan was forced to resign on Monday, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.
In the statement, the ARF expressed confidence that the situation must be settled exclusively within the framework of constitutionality and laws.
Also, the party said that the National Assembly should elect a prime minister who enjoys the confidence of the people, and whose government will pursue the goal of “defusing political tension, overcoming the crisis, guaranteeing the solution of the accumulated problems and carrying out snap parliamentary elections in fully democratic conditions.”
Top stories
Serzh Sargsyan resigned from his post after tens of thousands of demonstrators protested against his premiership for more than 10 days.
For 5 days in row the opposition holds mass protests against the ex-president, Serzh Sargsyan becoming the Prime Minister of the country
“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations on your inauguration as president of the Republic of Armenia," Her Majesty said.
Acting Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan has relieved president-elect Armen Sarkissian from the post of the ambassador to the United Kingdom.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey sees Nagorno Karabakh issue 'as its own' - Erdogan Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara has seen the Nagorno Karabakh issue as its own from the beginning.
Thousands commemorate Armenian Genocide in Ottawa Thousands of Canadians from across the country gathered in Ottawa to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
Russia reportedly plans to deliver air defense systems to Syria Russia is planning to deliver new air defense weapons to Syria in the near future, General Sergei Rudskoy has said.
Joe Manganiello marks Armenian Genocide with personal story American actor Joe Manganiello has commemorated the Armenian Genocide on the 103rd anniversary of the beginning of massacres.