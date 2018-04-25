ARF Dashnaktsutyun leaves coalition with Armenia’s ruling RPA

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun is leaving the coalition with the ruling Republican Party (RPA), the ARF announced on Wednesday, April 25.

Opposition leader from Yelk bloc, founder and head of Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan leads the campaign against former president Serzh Sargsyan’s appointment as prime minister, and against his premiership after he was already appointed to the post.

Sargsyan was forced to resign on Monday, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.

In the statement, the ARF expressed confidence that the situation must be settled exclusively within the framework of constitutionality and laws.

Also, the party said that the National Assembly should elect a prime minister who enjoys the confidence of the people, and whose government will pursue the goal of “defusing political tension, overcoming the crisis, guaranteeing the solution of the accumulated problems and carrying out snap parliamentary elections in fully democratic conditions.”