French-Armenian legend Charles Aznavour hospitalized in Russia
April 26, 2018 - 10:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Legendary French-Armenian singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour, 93, has been taken to hospital after he felt unwell during a rehearsal prior to his concert in St. Petersburg, Emma Lavrinovich, Director of Oktyabrsky Concert Hall, has said, according to TASS.
"[Charles Aznavour] felt unwell during a rehearsal. He was taken to hospital. The concert has been put off until the next season," Lavrinovich said.
As reported earlier, Aznavour’s concert was scheduled to be held in Oktyabrsky Concert Hall on Wednesday, April 25. However, it was cancelled due to his health condition.
He has recorded more than 1,200 songs interpreted in eight languages. He is one of France’s most popular and enduring singers, having sold 180 million records.
He is also arguably the most famous Armenian of his time. In 1998, Aznavour was named Entertainer of the Century by CNN and users of Time Online from around the globe. He was recognized as the century’s outstanding performer, with nearly 18% of the total vote, edging out Elvis Presley and Bob Dylan.
Last year Aznavour was awarded the a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
