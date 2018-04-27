Artsakh Representative to U.S. delivers remarks at Tufts University
April 27, 2018 - 10:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Permanent Representative of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) to the United States Robert Avetisyan delivered a speech at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy of Tufts University last week.
Avetisyan was attending an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh Movement, the 100 years of Armenia's independence and the 2800th anniversary of the foundation of Yerevan.
The event was organized by the Armenian students of the University’s Tavitian Scholarship Program 2018. Lecturers and foreign students of the University, as well as representatives of the Armenian community of Boston were among the gathered.
Artsakh president Bako Sahakyan was joined by his Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian, Parliamentarians David Ishkhanian and David Melkoumyan, and his Deputy Chief of Staff David Babayan at a policy briefing by national and regional leaders of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) on the full array of pro-Artsakh priorities at the national, state, and locals levels of the U.S. government in mid-March.
