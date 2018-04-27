Kuwait’s Wataniya Airways launching new route to Armenian capital
April 27, 2018 - 12:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Kuwait’s Wataniya Airways is launching regular flights to Yerevan, the Armenian capital, starting from June 9.
The carrier will fly to Yerevan twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
According to the General Department of Civil Aviation, the inauguration of the new route will leave a positive impact on the Armenian economy, contributing to the development of inbound tourism.
Top stories
In April 1915, the Ottoman government embarked upon the systematic decimation of its civilian Armenian population.
Armenia, along with its northern neighbor, Georgia, is believed to be the birth place of wine, the magazine says.
During dinners with locals, the host explores the native and Diaspora Armenian populations’ survival and achievements.
Partner news
Latest news
Marijuana affects cognitive function only for 72 hours Researchers say the “brain haze” from marijuana only lasts for three days. However, other experts say the drug still has long-term effects on teenagers
Armenia, Chile abolish visas for holders of diplomatic passports The two diplomats met in Yerevan to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Chile.
Scientists discover 44 genes linked to depression Scientists said the genomic variants, or “loci”, have a statistically significant association with the condition.
Russian, Syrian jets inflict heavy casualties on militants Idlib The Syrian and Russian air forces have repeatedly pounded the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate in Syria.