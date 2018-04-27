// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia, Chile abolish visas for holders of diplomatic passports

April 27, 2018 - 14:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and Chilean ambassador Rodrigo Nieto on Friday, April 27 signed an agreement abolishing visas for holders of diplomatic passports in both countries.

The two diplomats met in Yerevan to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Chile.

The two agreed that mutually beneficial relations have developed in the past quarter century, with Nalbandian stressing the need to deepen the cooperation.

Also, the two attached great importance to the opening of an Honorary Consul’s office.

