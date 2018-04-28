Significant increase in tension on Karabakh frontline in past week
April 28, 2018 - 15:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan was noticeably more tense than usual on April 22-28.
In particular, 400 ceasefire violations - 4000 shots overall - by the Azerbaijani side were registered in the reporting period.
Starting from April 21, active movement of the rival’s manpower and military equipment has been observed, Artsakh’s Defense Army says in a statement.
On April 23, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in a message underscored “the critical importance of the sides respecting the ceasefire at this delicate time and, in particular, keeping heavy equipment positioned in the rear of the frontlines.”
The co-chairs called on the sides to take immediate measures to reduce tensions, and look forward to meeting with the parties as soon as possible to renew intensified negotiations to find a lasting and peaceful solution to the conflict.
The Karabakh frontline units take the necessary steps to prevent Azerbaijan’s provocations and continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
