EU supports Armenia's bid to 'build prosperous, democratic society'

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union reiterates its support to Armenia in its efforts to build a prosperous and democratic society, the bloc said in a statement on Monday, April 30.

"In this context, it is crucial that all sides engage in a comprehensive dialogue, in view of the democratic formation of a new government in accordance with the Constitution and in the interest of all Armenians. The European Union continues to support the efforts of President Armen Sarkissian in this regard," the EU said.

"It remains crucial that all parties involved, including the law enforcement agencies and those exercising their right of freedom of assembly and expression, show restraint and responsibility."

Opposition leader and founder and head of Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan leads a campaign against the ruling authorities, which has seen thousands of Armenians take to the streets in massive protests.

Prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on Monday, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.

In the past two days, all the parliamentary factions have either expressed support for Pashinyan’s candidacy as PM- which was announced on Monday, April 30 - or have at least refused to nominate their own candidates for the prime minister's post.