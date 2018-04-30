// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Charles Aznavour receives Japan's Order of the Rising Sun

April 30, 2018 - 14:33 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Government of Japan on Sunday, April 29 announced the foreign recipients of the 2018 Spring Imperial Decorations, with French-Armenian legendary singerCharles Aznavour among this year’s honorees.

Aznavour received the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette in recognition of his contributions to the development of music in Japan and strengthening the relations and friendship between Japan and France.

"Mr. Aznavour, who also serves as the Ambassador of Armenia to Switzerland, conducts musical activities overseas, including in Japan," the embassy said in a statement.

Aznavour has recorded more than 1,200 songs interpreted in eight languages. He is one of France’s most popular and enduring singers, having sold 180 million records.

He is also arguably the most famous Armenian of his time. In 1998, Aznavour was named Entertainer of the Century by CNN and users of Time Online from around the globe. He was recognized as the century’s outstanding performer, with nearly 18% of the total vote, edging out Elvis Presley and Bob Dylan.

Last year Aznavour was awarded the a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

