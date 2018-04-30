Charles Aznavour receives Japan's Order of the Rising Sun
April 30, 2018 - 14:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Government of Japan on Sunday, April 29 announced the foreign recipients of the 2018 Spring Imperial Decorations, with French-Armenian legendary singerCharles Aznavour among this year’s honorees.
Aznavour received the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette in recognition of his contributions to the development of music in Japan and strengthening the relations and friendship between Japan and France.
"Mr. Aznavour, who also serves as the Ambassador of Armenia to Switzerland, conducts musical activities overseas, including in Japan," the embassy said in a statement.
Aznavour has recorded more than 1,200 songs interpreted in eight languages. He is one of France’s most popular and enduring singers, having sold 180 million records.
He is also arguably the most famous Armenian of his time. In 1998, Aznavour was named Entertainer of the Century by CNN and users of Time Online from around the globe. He was recognized as the century’s outstanding performer, with nearly 18% of the total vote, edging out Elvis Presley and Bob Dylan.
Last year Aznavour was awarded the a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Top stories
"Lanterns of Memory" in Geneva’s Trembley Park pay tribute to the links between Geneva and the Armenian community.
“I’m Armenian, and the Ottoman Empire ― they took the guns from the Armenians,” Nevada congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian said.
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
Prominent filmmakers and producers joined some of the top legal minds in America on March 16 to form Lights. Camera. Reaction.
Partner news
Latest news
The more curious the kids, the better they perform in school: study The more curious the child, the more likely he or she may be to perform better in school -- regardless of economic background.
Russia reportedly deploys highly improved Su-25 jet to Syria Nicknamed the “Supergrach” by Russian pilots, the jet is capable of launching airstrikes at night or day and in all weather conditions.
Armenia army stages drills with Smerch systems (video) Armenia’s armed forces have conducted drills involving Smerch heavy multiple rocket launchers, a defense ministry spokesman said.
EU supports Armenia's bid to 'build prosperous, democratic society' The European Union reiterates its support to Armenia in its efforts to build a prosperous and democratic society, the bloc said.