100 foreign journalists accredited to cover new Armenian PM vote

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 100 journalists from major International media outlets have been accredited by the Armenian foreign ministry to cover the special sitting of the parliament on the election of a new prime minister.

The National Assembly is set to elect a new prime minister on Tuesday, May 1 after the former was ousted amid massive protests across Armenia just one week after taking up the post.

Opposition leader and founder and head of Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan leads a street campaign against the ruling authorities, which has seen thousands of Armenians taking to the streets in massive protests.

Former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on April 23, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate”, - i.e. himself - the formation of an interim government and snap parliamentary elections.

In the past several days, all the parliamentary factions have either expressed support for Pashinyan’s candidacy - which was announced on Monday - as PM or have at least refused to nominate their own candidates for the prime minister's post.

The ruling Republican Party of Armenia has said they will make a final decision after listening to Pashinyan’s program.

Pashinyan has promised to rid Armenia of corruption and poverty. He called on his supporters to rally on Tuesday as parliament meets for the vote and then gather at Republic Square in downtown Yerevan to celebrate "celebrate their victory, their irreversible victory."