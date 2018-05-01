U.S. Armenians rally for Genocide justice on 2017 Turkish attack site
May 1, 2018 - 13:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Americans demanded justice for the Armenian Genocide, drawing a spotlight on Turkey’s abuse at home and aggression abroad at the annual April 24 protest organized by the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF-YOARF) Washington “Ani” chapter, in cooperation with the Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee of Greater Washington, D.C, The Armenian Weekly reports.
This year’s protest, which included the support of area Greek, Assyrian, Yezidi, and Kurdish communities, was held at Sheridan Circle, across from the Turkish Ambassador’s residence, the site of the May 2017 attacks, ordered by President Erdogan against peaceful protesters. Over 50 students from the Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Armenian School eighth grade class and Members of the Hye Riders Armenian motorcycle club from Southern California and Toronto, Canada traveled to the nation’s Capital to lend their voices to the annual Armenian Genocide protest. The rally was covered by CBS News and Al-Jazeera News and live streamed by Voice of America Armenian Service.
AYF Washington “Ani” chapter member Alex Manoukian offered a powerful message of unity and resurrection in the face of Turkey’s Genocide denial and their worldwide campaign of intolerance. “About a year ago, the personal security of dictator Erdogan attacked and viciously beat peaceful Armenian and Kurdish protesters on this very street. Today we have gathered on that same very street to stand up against hate as Armenians and as citizens of the United States of America and people concerned with human rights,” Manoukian noted.
Protesters also expressed their concerns to President Trump in light of his Armenian Remembrance Day Statement, issued just hours before the protest, which once again failed to properly commemorate the Armenian Genocide. “President Trump, you say America first, Turkey says no. Don’t let the decisions made in Ankara affect the United States stance on human rights,” remarked Manoukian. “It’s time for the US to recognize its own history and respect the thousands of volunteers who came to the aid of the orphan Armenians.” Manoukian’s remarks, in Armenian and English, are available below:
