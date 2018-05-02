Next Karabakh monitoring slated for May 3
May 2, 2018 - 12:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Thursday, May 3 conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, to the southeast from Talish village of the Martakert region.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany) and Head of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Colonel Vladimir Minarik (Slovakia).
The Artsakh authorities have expressed readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
Despite the relative calm on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan over the weekend, new accumulation and movement of Azerbaijan’s manpower and military equipment have been observed since Monday, April 30, the Artsakh Defense Army said on Tuesday.
According to the statement, the Karabakh frontline troops are vigilant and continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
