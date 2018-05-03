OSCE holds monitoring of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line
May 3, 2018 - 13:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Thursday, May 3 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, to the southeast from Talish village of the Martakert region.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), as well as Head of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Colonel Vladimir Minarik (Slovakia).
From the opposite side of the line of contact, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain), as well as representative of the OSCE HLPG Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Nepokrytykh (Russia).
The monitoring passed in accordance with the schedule.
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.
