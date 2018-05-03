Armenian police wounded in attempted bank robbery dies in hospital

PanARMENIAN.Net - Police officer Ara Shakhgulyan wounded in the course of an operation to detain a robber during an armed attack on one of the branches of HSBC Bank in the Armenian capital city of Yerevan has died in hospital, police spokesman Ashot Aharonyan revealed.

The police said in a statement that the suspect, armed with a knife, a grenade and a rifle, broke into the bank on Thursday, May 3, injured two employees of the bank, one of whom died.

He then stole money and was about to escape when police surrounded him before he managed to injure one of the officers.

The offender was nonetheless neutralized and taken under custody.

The police identified the attacker as a Colonel of the Armenian Traffic Police Department, Daniel Danielyan.

According Aharonyan, Shakhgulyan underwent surgery but died despite the doctors’ efforts to save him.

The father two, the officer had joined the police in 2000.