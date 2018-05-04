Helicopter services to soon be available in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S.-made Robinson R66 and France-made AIRBUS EC130T2 helicopters will soon start transporting Armenian citizens and the guests of the country to the various parts of Armenia and abroad.

A newly-founded company, Armenian Helicopters has filed an application with the General Department of Civil Aviation (GDCA) to obtain an air operator's certificate.

To promote the initiative, the company will be provided customs privileges to import the necessary equipment under a government decision approved on April 19.

Armenian Helicopters is planning to invest some $10 million in the next three years and create new jobs.

If successful, the project will boost the development of tourism in Armenia and create more opportunities in the field of transportation.