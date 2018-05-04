Russia says wants to strengthen cooperation with Armenia
May 4, 2018 - 16:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia is committed to strengthening allied interaction and further integration cooperation with Armenia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on Friday, May 4, according to TASS.
A campaign against the Armenian authorities was in full swing across Yerevan and the rest of the republic on Wednesday, May 2 after the parliament failed to elect opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as the country's new prime minister on Tuesday.
"We have stated on numerous occasions that we are in favor of resolving the internal problems that exist in Armenia on the basis of the country’s Constitution, within the legal framework and through constructive dialogue between various political forces in the republic," Zakharova was quoted as saying.
In bilateral relations, we have invariably been committed to continuing joint work with our Armenian counterparts to develop and strengthen allied interaction and integration cooperation," she said.
The founder and head of Civil Contract party and lawmaker from the Yelk bloc, Pashinyan leads the street campaign against the ruling authorities, which has seen thousands of Armenians taking to the streets in massive protests in the past several weeks.
Former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on April 23, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate”, - i.e. himself - the formation of an interim government and snap parliamentary elections.
Pashinyan has promised to rid Armenia of corruption and poverty.
Demonstrations have been halted since Thursday after the ruling Republican party of Armenia pledged to support Pashinyan’s candidacy.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian Night at the Pops to mark Armenia’s centennial anniversary The Friends of Armenian Culture Society will present the 67th annual Armenian Night at the Pops at Boston’s historic Symphony Hall.
OSCE PA chief welcomes efforts to resolve political impasse in Armenia The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly welcomes the active dialogue among political forces, said PA President George Tsereteli.
Helicopter services to soon be available in Armenia Armenian Helicopters has filed an application with the General Department of Civil Aviation to obtain a certificate of aircraft operator.
ARF expels party member who voted against Armenia PM candidate Aghvan Vardanyan was the only member of parliament from the ARF who defied party decision and voted against Nikol Pashinyan.