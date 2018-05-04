Russia says wants to strengthen cooperation with Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia is committed to strengthening allied interaction and further integration cooperation with Armenia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on Friday, May 4, according to TASS.

A campaign against the Armenian authorities was in full swing across Yerevan and the rest of the republic on Wednesday, May 2 after the parliament failed to elect opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as the country's new prime minister on Tuesday.

"We have stated on numerous occasions that we are in favor of resolving the internal problems that exist in Armenia on the basis of the country’s Constitution, within the legal framework and through constructive dialogue between various political forces in the republic," Zakharova was quoted as saying.

In bilateral relations, we have invariably been committed to continuing joint work with our Armenian counterparts to develop and strengthen allied interaction and integration cooperation," she said.

The founder and head of Civil Contract party and lawmaker from the Yelk bloc, Pashinyan leads the street campaign against the ruling authorities, which has seen thousands of Armenians taking to the streets in massive protests in the past several weeks.

Former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on April 23, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate”, - i.e. himself - the formation of an interim government and snap parliamentary elections.

Pashinyan has promised to rid Armenia of corruption and poverty.

Demonstrations have been halted since Thursday after the ruling Republican party of Armenia pledged to support Pashinyan’s candidacy.