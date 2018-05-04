OSCE PA chief welcomes efforts to resolve political impasse in Armenia
May 4, 2018 - 17:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is closely following the situation in Armenia and welcomes the active dialogue among political forces, said PA President George Tsereteli (MP, Georgia) ob Friday, May 4.
“I hope for a swift political agreement to the current impasse so that the government can focus on the many challenges facing Armenia,” the President said. “I encourage political leaders to continue engaging in parliamentary dialogue, as well as working with civil society and the international community, in finding a satisfactory outcome, which should be seen within the broader process of developing the country’s political culture.”
Public reports indicate that Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinian was officially nominated for prime minister for a second time by his Yelk party and allied opposition parties in parliament on Thursday. In recent days, Pashinian has met with the ambassadors of the European Union, Russia, the United States, and Georgia, to discuss negotiations taking place to resolve the political crisis.
President Tsereteli spoke by telephone on Thursday with the Speaker of Parliament, Ara Babloyan, to discuss the situation and offer the support of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in the process of dialogue. He also spoke with Hermine Naghdalyan, Head of Armenia’s Delegation to the OSCE PA.
“My conversations with parliamentary colleagues in Armenia reinforced my confidence that leading political figures in Yerevan are committed to finding a constructive solution to the situation,” President Tsereteli said. “I stressed that all sides must exercise due restraint and continue on the path of productive dialogue.”
The current situation follows weeks of street protests in Yerevan and other cities. The President stressed that peaceful assembly is an important avenue for expressing opinions but said that he was encouraged that political dialogue is taking place within the parliamentary system.
Top stories
"Lanterns of Memory" in Geneva’s Trembley Park pay tribute to the links between Geneva and the Armenian community.
An escalation of the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan surrounding Nagorno Karabakh is inevitable, a think tank said.
U.S. president Donald Trump signed the $1.3 trillion spending bill, under which Armenia will receive no assistance from the U.S.
Prominent filmmakers and producers joined some of the top legal minds in America on March 16 to form Lights. Camera. Reaction.
Partner news
Latest news
Ankara's denial defines its present, says Turkish historian Turkish historian Taner Akçam delivered a speech to the Swedish parliament on the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
Islamic State building up forces to breakout of west Deir ez-Zor The source said the Syrian military believes the Islamic State is going to attempt to breakout of the large pocket they control.
Russia says wants to strengthen cooperation with Armenia Russia is committed to strengthening allied interaction and further integration cooperation with Armenia, Maria Zakharova said.
Helicopter services to soon be available in Armenia Armenian Helicopters has filed an application with the General Department of Civil Aviation to obtain a certificate of aircraft operator.