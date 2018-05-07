Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits Turkey; was felt in Armenia
May 7, 2018 - 11:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit Turkey's eastern Ağrı province Sunday, May 6 evening, causing no causalities or damage, Daily Sabah reports citing Turkey's Prime Ministry Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).
The earthquake, which was also felt in Armenia too, hit at Ağrı's city center at 9:18 p.m. local time, AFAD said.
The quake sent residents running out of their homes onto the street, reports said. There are no initial reports of causalities or damage.
Last month, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey's Adıyaman province, lightly injuring 39 people and destroying homes.
Turkey, situated on major seismic fault lines, is regularly hit by earthquakes.
