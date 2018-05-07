// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits Turkey; was felt in Armenia

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits Turkey; was felt in Armenia
May 7, 2018 - 11:36 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit Turkey's eastern Ağrı province Sunday, May 6 evening, causing no causalities or damage, Daily Sabah reports citing Turkey's Prime Ministry Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The earthquake, which was also felt in Armenia too, hit at Ağrı's city center at 9:18 p.m. local time, AFAD said.

The quake sent residents running out of their homes onto the street, reports said. There are no initial reports of causalities or damage.

Last month, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey's Adıyaman province, lightly injuring 39 people and destroying homes.

Turkey, situated on major seismic fault lines, is regularly hit by earthquakes.

Related links:
Daily Sabah. 4.2-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey's eastern Ağrı province
 Top stories
Art pop-ups are taking over Armenia’s unusual spaces: SmithsonianArt pop-ups are taking over Armenia’s unusual spaces: Smithsonian
A pop-up exhibition lasted for 10 days last September and featured music, interactive installations and a al fresco dinner.
Armenia's democratic triumph: Paul StronskiArmenia's democratic triumph: Paul Stronski
Proponents of democracy around the world should rejoice at the changes in Armenia, the Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment says.
Armenians worldwide commemorate 103rd anniversary of GenocideArmenians worldwide commemorate 103rd anniversary of Genocide
In April 1915, the Ottoman government embarked upon the systematic decimation of its civilian Armenian population.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Smithsonian Folklife Festival to focus on 'Armenia’s exuberant hospitality'
Three int'l companies team up to develop biotechnology in Armenia
Armenia first country in the region to launch IQOS
How two British comedians spent £8,000 in Armenia’s top restaurant
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Six early warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease The brain condition is caused by parts of the brain shrinking, which prevents some areas of the brain from working properly.
Armenia will have a new prime minister on May 8, says ruling RPA “As a party, we remain true to our principled opinion,” Eduard Sharmazanov said after an RPA Executive Body meeting.
Iran says Israel is unable to eliminate Assad “Our presence in Syria in the form of consultations is legal and (occurs) at the request of the Syrian government," said Beyji.
Canada post office to accept marijuana deliveries The director of strategy of the Canadian Crown said that they are known to be the best in handling controlled substances by post.