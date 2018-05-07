Karabakh situation can be described as relatively stable: minister
May 7, 2018 - 16:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan can be described as relatively stable, Artsakh defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan said, adding that Azeris used only firearms to violate the ceasefire on Sunday, May 6.
According to him, the military equipment that the rival had earlier taken out is now stationed deeper, and the Karabakh Defense Army closely monitors their movements.
“The current movements seek to ensure the routine duty activities and nothing more,” Mnatsakanyan said, stressing that the Armenian border forces are vigilant in their service.
Tt was reported earlier that the situation on the contact line remained tense for a second week in the period between April 29 and May 5. Accumulation and movement of Azerbaijan’s manpower and military equipment had been observed since April 30.
