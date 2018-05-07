No Garlic No Onions discovering Armenia’s hidden tasty corners

PanARMENIAN.Net - The team of No Garlic No Onions, Lebanon’s leading hospitality and travel portal, is currently in Armenia with a mission to discover the country’s tasty corners.

“We have been in Armenia for seven days now and are trying to uncover the country with all of its magic, revealing the aspects that have never been covered before,” founder Anthony Rahayel says.

“We are here to discover more about this wonderful country, alongside its marvellous people, and I am proud to be part of this.”

Throughout the seven days, the crew have already managed to visit Dilijan, Gyumri, Sevan, Goshavank, Areni, Khor Virap, Jermuk and the Monastery of Tatev.

The 2-hour film about Armenia and its attractions, which is a unique guide for those interested in travel, will air on Lebanon’s MTV.

No Garlic No Onions provides reviews and unbiased advice on restaurants, bars, cafes and more. From food to hotel stays, service and products, NGNO aims to be the ultimate reference for hospitality services within Lebanon and further afield.

The site contains over 2500 detailed reviews of local and international restaurants, gadgets, food, airlines and more. NGNO helps people to discover great new experiences and provides insights into local and international culinary trends while helping local and international foodies find the right spots to enjoy good food, new innovations and more…From fine dining restaurants to street food vendors and everything in between.