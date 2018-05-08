President: Armenia “needs the Russian military base” on its territory
May 8, 2018 - 10:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is interested in preserving the Russian base on its territory, president Armen Sarkissian said an interview with Echo of Moscow radio station.
“I can say very simply that Armenia needs this Russian military base on our territory,” Sarkissian was quoted as saying on Monday, May 7.
“I'm not sure whether Russia needs it or not - it's up to the Russian president and government to decide - but Armenia does need it. AndI believe it is necessary for Russian-Armenian relations.”
Sarkissian explained that the Russian base is necessary to protect the borders between Armenia and Turkey.
“Knowing where this base is located, how close it is to our border with Turkey, I will always struggle to ensure that these friendly, fraternal and military-political relations remain strong,” he said.
Sargsyan added that Russia is "Armenia's strategic and military-political partner."
The Russian 102nd Military Base is situated in Gyumri, Armenia. It was formerly the base of the 127th Motor Rifle Division of the Soviet Seventh Guards Army. The base is about 120 kilometers north of the Armenian capital, Yerevan. Besides, the Erebuni airport in Yerevan is home to the Russian 3624th Air Base and hosts a squadron of MiG-29s and Mi-24 attack helicopters.
