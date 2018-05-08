Armenia's Zorats Karer is well worth the trip: Atlas Obscura

PanARMENIAN.Net - Atlas Obscura, an online magazine that catalogs unusual and obscure travel destinations, recommends in a new feature to visitZorats Karer in Armenia's south.

"Outside the remote village of Sisian, Armenia, stands a circle of Neolithic stones, well weathered with age. Some of the stones are pierced with a circular hole through which observers can see the sky and the stars," the piece says.

"The Zorats Karer, also called Karahunj or Carahunge, consists of 223 stones in total, arranged in a circle flanked by northern and southern arms. It has been dated to the Middle Bronze Age or possibly the Iron Age. Though its purpose remains unknown, several astronomers have suggested the site is an ancient astronomical observatory due to the circular holes that were bored into several of the standing stones.

"An alternative theory is that the stones are what remains of the walls of an ancient Armenian city. Whatever the truth, these weather-beaten stones standing mysteriously atop a wild windswept hill are well worth the trip."

Karahunj is situation in Syunik province which hosts a number of other tourist sites, including ancient monasteries, natural monuments and forest reserves. As reported earlier, a funicular will be built in the community of Khndzoresk, also in Syunik, which is widely famous for its canyon with picturesque rock formations and an ancient cave settlement.