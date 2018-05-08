Six persons caught attempting to cross into Armenia from Azerbaijan
May 8, 2018 - 12:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Six persons from Azerbaijan attempted to cross the border to Armenia on the night of May 7-8, Armenian defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.
“Six persons were seized by the Armenian border guards while attempting the violate the Armenia-Azerbaijan border last night,” Hovhannisyan said.
The spokesman failed to divulge more details though.
