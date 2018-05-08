Pashinyan reaffirms Armenia’s commitments in CSTO, EAEU

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nikol Pashinyan, the only candidate for the post of the prime minister, said on Tuesday, May 8 that Armenia will continue to remain a member of the Collective Security Treaty organization (CSTO) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The Armenian parliament is set to elect a new prime minister on Tuesday, May 8 after weeks of political standoff, a civil campaign against the ruling authorities and massive protests in Yerevan and across the country.

Addressing the National Assembly, Pashinyan also said that the development of relations with Russia is among the priorities of the government that will soon be formed in the country.

“We consider the military cooperation with Russia as an important factor in armenia’s security system,” Pashinyan said.